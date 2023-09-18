Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory in the gulf kingdom to diversify economy3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Saudi Arabia is in early talks with US electric automaker Tesla to set up a manufacturing facility in the kingdom to help diversify its economy away from oil
Saudi Arabia is in early talks with US electric automaker Tesla to set up a manufacturing facility in the kingdom to help diversify its economy away from oil, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday citing sources.
