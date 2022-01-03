Tesla says it delivered record 9.36 lakh vehicles in 2021, up 87%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Austin, Texas-based carmaker said it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, which is also a record for the company and thousands more cars than Wall Street analysts expected.
Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives says the numbers are “jaw-dropping" given the ongoing global chip shortage affecting the automotive industry. Ives says the production increase was likely boosted by growing demand from car buyers in China, as well as broader enthusiasm for electric vehicles.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
