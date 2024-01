US automaker Tesla sold 94,139 China-made electric vehicles in December, a 68.7% increase from a year earlier, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Wednesday.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were up 14.2% from November.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineup of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid models, delivered 341,043 passenger vehicles in December, up 13% from November and a 45% jump year-on-year.

BYD had a record quarter with sales of 944,779 new energy vehicles in the fourth quarter, including 526,409 pure EVs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!