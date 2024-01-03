Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tesla sees China-made EV sales grow 68.7% year on year in December

Tesla sees China-made EV sales grow 68.7% year on year in December

Reuters

Tesla sold 94,139 China-made electric vehicles in December, a 68.7% increase from a year earlier. Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were up 14.2% from November.

A Tesla showroom in New York on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Tesla Inc. delivered more vehicles than expected in the fourth quarter as the Elon Musk-led company dropped behind China's BYD Co. in global electric-car sales.

US automaker Tesla sold 94,139 China-made electric vehicles in December, a 68.7% increase from a year earlier, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Wednesday.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were up 14.2% from November.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineup of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid models, delivered 341,043 passenger vehicles in December, up 13% from November and a 45% jump year-on-year.

BYD had a record quarter with sales of 944,779 new energy vehicles in the fourth quarter, including 526,409 pure EVs.

