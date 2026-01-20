Tesla set to restart AI supercomputer project. Why Musk has changed his mind.
Summary
Tesla is restarting its Dojo AI supercomputer project to improve its self-driving and robotics technology.
Tesla is set to become the largest global maker of artificial-intelligence chips, according to CEO Elon Musk. As part of that effort it is restarting its AI supercomputer project to improve its self-driving and robotics technology.
