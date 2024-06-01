Tesla shareholder sues Elon Musk for alleged $7.5 billion insider trading
In his lawsuit, shareholder Michael Perry claimed that Tesla's share price sank after its Q4 results on January 2, alleging that CEO Elon Musk ‘improperly benefited’ by about $3 billion in insider profits.
A Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing CEO Elon Musk of insider trading when he sold over $7.5 billion of shares of the electric car maker in late 2022, saying the billionaire entrepreneur sold the shares before potentially disappointing production and delivery numbers were made public.