OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tesla shares rally in premarket trading on ‘buy the dip’ bounce
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Tesla cars is seen on the V3 supercharger equipment during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, Germany September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Tesla cars is seen on the V3 supercharger equipment during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, Germany September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi (REUTERS)

Tesla shares rally in premarket trading on ‘buy the dip’ bounce

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:22 PM IST Bloomberg

Shares in Tesla Inc. gained in U.S. premarket trading, indicating that investors are buying the dip following a four-day drop that erased the electric-car maker’s year-to-date gains

Shares in Tesla Inc. gained in U.S. premarket trading, indicating that investors are buying the dip following a four-day drop that erased the electric-car maker’s year-to-date gains.

The day-trader favorite rose 2.5% at 6:45 a.m. in New York after rebounding from a drop of as much as 13% during regular hours on Tuesday to close just 2.2% lower. The stock had briefly traded below the level it was when the electric-carmaker entered the S&P 500 Index in December. The Nasdaq 100 saw a similar rebound in Tuesday’s session as “buy the dip" began trending on Twitter, closing just 0.2% lower after a 3.5% slump in the morning.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Other electric-vehicle makers also climbed in premarket trading Wednesday: Nikola Corp. gained 3.3%, while Lordstown Motors Corp. advanced 2.6%.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management was among investors who bought the weakness in Tesla shares, she said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. A subsequent email from Ark showed that three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds purchased a total 240,548 shares of the automaker on Tuesday.

Tesla shares are down 1% in 2021, after a 675% rally in 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout