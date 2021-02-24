Tesla shares rally in premarket trading on ‘buy the dip’ bounce

Tesla shares rally in premarket trading on ‘buy the dip’ bounce1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:22 PM IST
Shares in Tesla Inc. gained in U.S. premarket trading, indicating that investors are buying the dip following a four-day drop that erased the electric-car maker’s year-to-date gains
Shares in Tesla Inc. gained in U.S. premarket trading, indicating that investors are buying the dip following a four-day drop that erased the electric-car maker’s year-to-date gains.
The day-trader favorite rose 2.5% at 6:45 a.m. in New York after rebounding from a drop of as much as 13% during regular hours on Tuesday to close just 2.2% lower. The stock had briefly traded below the level it was when the electric-carmaker entered the S&P 500 Index in December. The Nasdaq 100 saw a similar rebound in Tuesday’s session as “buy the dip" began trending on Twitter, closing just 0.2% lower after a 3.5% slump in the morning.
African countries to start vaccination as Serum ships first batch under Covax2 min read . 06:05 PM IST
Majority of Indians comfortable booking for future travel, survey2 min read . 05:51 PM IST
Goldman-backed ReNew Power agrees to merge with RMG II SPAC2 min read . 05:40 PM IST
Bosch investing ₹800 crore to upgrade Bengaluru facility to fully AIoT-enabled campus2 min read . 05:09 PM IST
Other electric-vehicle makers also climbed in premarket trading Wednesday: Nikola Corp. gained 3.3%, while Lordstown Motors Corp. advanced 2.6%.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management was among investors who bought the weakness in Tesla shares, she said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. A subsequent email from Ark showed that three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds purchased a total 240,548 shares of the automaker on Tuesday.
Tesla shares are down 1% in 2021, after a 675% rally in 2020.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.