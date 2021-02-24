Tesla shares rally in premarket trading on ‘buy the dip’ bounce

The day-trader favorite rose 2.5% at 6:45 a.m. in New York after rebounding from a drop of as much as 13% during regular hours on Tuesday to close just 2.2% lower. The stock had briefly traded below the level it was when the electric-carmaker entered the S&P 500 Index in December. The Nasdaq 100 saw a similar rebound in Tuesday’s session as “buy the dip" began trending on Twitter, closing just 0.2% lower after a 3.5% slump in the morning.

