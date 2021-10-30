Tesla shares record best monthly rally since November

Even though Tesla is the fifth-biggest company on the S&P 500 Index when ranked by market capitalization, it is in 89th place when ranked by last year’s annual revenue. It is preceded by Capital One Financial Corp. -- which had $31.6 billion in revenue last year versus Tesla’s $31.5 billion and is valued at $75 billion. The company with the biggest revenue on the index is Walmart Inc. -- a mammoth $559.2 billion that dwarfs its own valuation of about $417 billion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}