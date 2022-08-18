Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Tesla shortens delivery waiting time for Model Y in China to 4-8 weeks

Tesla shortens delivery waiting time for Model Y in China to 4-8 weeks

Battery electric compact crossover manufactured by Tesla was unveiled in March 2019, and started deliveries on March 13, 2020
1 min read . 09:21 AM ISTReuters

A buyer in China needs to wait for eight to 12 weeks after placing an order for the best-selling model

Tesla has shortened the delivery waiting time for the Model Y in China to four to eight weeks, it said on its Chinese website.

The U.S. automaker previously said a buyer in China needs to wait for eight to 12 weeks after placing an order for the best-selling model.

Tesla has completed a major upgrade of the production lines at its Shanghai plant and is ramping up weekly output to achieve 22,000 units of Model 3 and Model Y, Reuters reported earlier.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

