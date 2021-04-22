Tesla should brace for impact in China
- The electric-vehicle maker has cleaned up in China due to solid technology and a first-mover advantage, but the Auto Shanghai expo shows real competitors are roaring out of the gate
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tesla is saying sorry in China. It needs to face another longer-term challenge, too: Homegrown competitors are emerging.
The American electric-vehicle company issued a public apology Tuesday after an online backlash, which included state media and a Communist Party body, over its handling of a protest a day earlier at the Auto Shanghai expo. A protester claimed that faulty brakes on her family’s Model 3 sedan caused a crash that left her parents hospitalized.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.