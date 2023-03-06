Tesla slashes prices of Model S, Model X in US for second time this year1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Tesla Inc. slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US late Sunday night by $5,000 and $10,000 respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.
