Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Tesla slashes prices of Model S, Model X in US for second time this year

Tesla slashes prices of Model S, Model X in US for second time this year

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Bloomberg
The Model X all-wheel drive is now $99,990, down 9.1% from $109,990. The Model X Plaid is now $109,990, down 8.3% from $119,990.

Tesla Inc. slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US late Sunday night by $5,000 and $10,000 respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.

Tesla Inc. slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US late Sunday night by $5,000 and $10,000 respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.

Tesla Inc. slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US late Sunday night by $5,000 and $10,000 respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.

The Model S all-wheel drive is now $89,990, down 5.2% from $94,990, according to the company’s website. The Model S Plaid is now $109,990, down 4.3% from $114,990. 

The Model S all-wheel drive is now $89,990, down 5.2% from $94,990, according to the company’s website. The Model S Plaid is now $109,990, down 4.3% from $114,990. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Also Read: Tesla voluntarily suspends Full Self-Driving Beta rollout: Know why?

The Model X all-wheel drive is now $99,990, down 9.1% from $109,990. The Model X Plaid is now $109,990, down 8.3% from $119,990.

Tesla sells its cars direct to consumers and often tweaks its pricing. The latest moves come even though Tesla drastically cut prices in January in a broad bid to boost sales.

Also Read: Why Elon Musk wants artificial intelligence to be regulated?

At the company’s March 1 investor day, held at Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and other leaders emphasized manufacturing efficiency and cost cutting. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high," said Musk. “The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP