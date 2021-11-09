Tesla stock punishes wary fund managers

For Mr. Park, his conviction in Tesla is personal. In 2018, he started buying Tesla shares and options tied to the stock, drawing on a home-equity loan. Those shares ballooned and he sold $2 million last year to launch his firm, Volt Equity. Mr. Park said he currently has $5 million in Tesla stock that he is using to help fund the firm’s day-to-day expenses. The fund remains below the market radar though, with just $7.3 million in assets.