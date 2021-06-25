Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tesla sued over fees at supercharger stations

Tesla sued over fees at supercharger stations

Premium
Tesla started charging for the use of its Supercharger network in 2017, but those who had bought vehicles from 2012 to 2016 were exempt.
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Bloomberg

  • To convince early customers, the company promised them free Supercharging for life, complainant said
  • But to deal with congestion at the stations, Tesla imposed a Supercharger fee on customers who didn’t return to their vehicles almost immediately after they had been charged, he adds

A Tesla driver claims the company broke a promise to provide free charging of the electric vehicle for life by imposing a fee on people who leave their car at the charging station too long.

A Tesla driver claims the company broke a promise to provide free charging of the electric vehicle for life by imposing a fee on people who leave their car at the charging station too long.

Kevin Shenkman sued Tesla Inc. in California state court and is seeking to represent all early Tesla adopters to recover their costs, as well as punitive damages and an order stopping Tesla from imposing the fees.

Kevin Shenkman sued Tesla Inc. in California state court and is seeking to represent all early Tesla adopters to recover their costs, as well as punitive damages and an order stopping Tesla from imposing the fees.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

To convince early customers to buy Tesla’s electric vehicles, the company promised them free Supercharging for life. But to deal with congestion at the Supercharging stations, Tesla imposed a “Supercharger fee" on customers who didn’t return to their vehicles almost immediately after they had been charged, Shenkman said in the complaint filed in state court in Alameda County.

“To compound the matter, when a customer, such as plaintiff, who has been promised free Supercharging for life, refuses to pay such ‘Supercharger fees,’ Tesla cuts off Supercharging access entirely, thus disabling a feature for which customers paid thousands of dollars extra to obtain," Shenkman said.

Tesla started charging for the use of its Supercharger network in 2017, but those who had bought vehicles from 2012 to 2016 were exempt.

Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment, made after regular business hours Thursday.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Mutual fund 'dividend' is a misnomer. And tax-inefficient, too

Premium

Coronavirus Delta Plus variant: Time to worry?

Premium

Why did Mukesh Ambani’s mega announcements leave investors cold?

Premium

RIL's green energy plans: Mukesh Ambani is going all in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!