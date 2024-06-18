Tesla is requesting an order requiring Matthews to pay Tesla its damages, costs, expenses, and pre-judgment and post-judgment interest.

Tesla has sued electric-vehicle-battery-supplier Matthews International for allegedly disclosing its confidential trade secrets to other companies, including competitors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the lawsuit, filed on Friday in the Northern District of California, Matthews breached its contract and allegedly improperly filed patent applications incorporating Tesla’s trade secrets without the electric-vehicle maker’s consent.

The Texas-based company said that, unless Matthews is enjoined from continuing its allegedly unlawful actions, Tesla would suffer immediate and irreparable harm after suffering monetary damages of over $75,000 that would likely exceed $1 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla requests an order requiring Matthews to pay Tesla its damages, costs, expenses, and pre-judgment and post-judgment interest for Matthews’s improper acts.

“Since discovering Matthews’ improper conduct, Tesla has been working to block and/or delay publication of affected applications, and only a subset of Tesla’s confidential information regarding dry-electrode manufacturing has published thus far," the lawsuit said.

In 2019, Tesla selected Matthews to be one of its suppliers for equipment that it used to refine its dry-electrode-battery manufacturing and to put it into mass production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!