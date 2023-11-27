Tesla sues Sweden after striking workers halt delivery of license plates of its new vehicles
Leading business paper Dagens Industri reported that Tesla — which is non-unionized globally — was suing the government agency because not accessing the registration plates ‘constitutes an unlawful discriminatory attack directed at Tesla’.
Tesla has filed a lawsuit against the Swedish Transport Agency as striking workers in the Scandinavian country halted the delivery of license plates of new vehicles manufactured by the Texas-based automaker, reported Sweden’s Dagens Industri on Monday.
