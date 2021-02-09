Tesla summoned by Chinese regulators on quality issues

Tesla summoned by Chinese regulators on quality issues4 min read . 12:18 AM IST
Regulators say electric car maker must abide by Chinese laws and regulations as consumers complain about quality problems
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Regulators say electric car maker must abide by Chinese laws and regulations as consumers complain about quality problems
Tesla Inc. has been summoned by Chinese authorities citing consumer complaints about quality issues, a warning for the electric-vehicle maker in a country where it has enjoyed a welcome rarely seen for foreign companies.
The State Administration for Market Regulation, China’s top market regulator, said Monday that it and four other regulators had instructed Tesla to abide by Chinese laws and regulations and strengthen internal management to ensure the quality and safety of its products.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.