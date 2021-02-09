Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Tesla summoned by Chinese regulators on quality issues
It was a rare rebuke for Tesla, the first foreign auto maker to operate a wholly-owned plant in China

Tesla summoned by Chinese regulators on quality issues

4 min read . 12:18 AM IST Trefor Moss , Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal

Regulators say electric car maker must abide by Chinese laws and regulations as consumers complain about quality problems

Tesla Inc. has been summoned by Chinese authorities citing consumer complaints about quality issues, a warning for the electric-vehicle maker in a country where it has enjoyed a welcome rarely seen for foreign companies.

The State Administration for Market Regulation, China’s top market regulator, said Monday that it and four other regulators had instructed Tesla to abide by Chinese laws and regulations and strengthen internal management to ensure the quality and safety of its products.

