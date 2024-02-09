Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tesla supplier Panasonic secures Novonix's graphite for EV battery

Reuters

The off-take agreement allows the battery unit of Panasonic to procure 10,000 tons of graphite from Novonix’s North American plants including in Tennessee

Japan's Panasonic Energy, a supplier for Tesla's electric vehicles, said on Friday it has struck a graphite supply agreement for its U.S. battery plants with Australian materials company Novonix.

The off-take agreement allows the battery unit of Panasonic to procure 10,000 tons of graphite from Novonix’s North American plants including in Tennessee over four years, and the shipments are scheduled to start in 2025, it said.

This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.

