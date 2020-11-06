Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Tesla Tequila: Elon Musk releases own tequila line, product sold-out on website
Musk tweeted the idea of 'Teslaquila' on April Fool's day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke

Tesla Tequila: Elon Musk releases own tequila line, product sold-out on website

1 min read . 02:44 PM IST Reuters

  • The agave-based liquor, which was touted as 'Teslaquila' two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company's website
  • According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to sell "Tesla Tequila" - two years after teasing the effort in a tweet, and the $250 bottle quickly flew off the virtual shelf.

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as "Teslaquila" two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company's website. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila.

Musk tweeted the idea of 'Teslaquila' on April Fool's day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico's tequila producers.

Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word."

According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

