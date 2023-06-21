comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tesla to be in India 'as soon as humanly possible': Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
Back

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tuesday said he had a "very good" conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lotte New York Palace in New York, and that the electric vehicles maker will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible" reported Reuters.

"It was excellent and a very good conversation," Musk said after meeting with Indian prime minister, adding that he planned to visit India next year.

"I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Reuters reported citing the Tesla CEO.

Last month, Musk had said that Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year, adding India was an interesting place for a new plant.

In 2022, Tesla shelved its India entry plans due to high import tax structures, but renewed talks in recent weeks by sharing plans with Indian officials about a manufacturing base there, which India has long sought.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares went up 4% after Reuters first reported Rivian would adopt Tesla's electric vehicle charging standard.

(With inputes from agencies)

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jun 2023, 04:41 AM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout