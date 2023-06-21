Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tuesday said he had a "very good" conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lotte New York Palace in New York, and that the electric vehicles maker will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible" reported Reuters.

"It was excellent and a very good conversation," Musk said after meeting with Indian prime minister, adding that he planned to visit India next year.

"I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Reuters reported citing the Tesla CEO.

Last month, Musk had said that Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year, adding India was an interesting place for a new plant.

In 2022, Tesla shelved its India entry plans due to high import tax structures, but renewed talks in recent weeks by sharing plans with Indian officials about a manufacturing base there, which India has long sought.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares went up 4% after Reuters first reported Rivian would adopt Tesla's electric vehicle charging standard.

(With inputes from agencies)