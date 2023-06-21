Tesla to be in India 'as soon as humanly possible': Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 04:39 AM IST
‘It was excellent and a very good conversation,’ Musk said after meeting with PM Modi, adding that he is planning to visit India next year
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tuesday said he had a "very good" conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lotte New York Palace in New York, and that the electric vehicles maker will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible" reported Reuters.
