Tesla to Build New China Plant for Energy-Storage Battery
- The planned expansion in Shanghai comes as U.S.-China tensions rise
Tesla Inc. is building a factory in Shanghai to produce its Megapack battery, the company and its chief executive, Elon Musk, said, further expanding into the country at a time of fraught U.S.-China ties.
The new factory, where Tesla will manufacture its high-capacity battery for energy storage, is scheduled to break ground in the third quarter this year and start production in the second quarter of 2024, Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday. The amount of Tesla's investment wasn't immediately clear.
Tesla posted a photo of a signing ceremony in a tweet and said it plans to produce 10,000 Megapack units every year. That is equal to about 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage, and the product will be sold worldwide, Xinhua said. A Megapack unit can store enough energy to power an average of 3,600 homes for one hour, according to Tesla.
The planned expansion by Tesla, which already has a car plant in Shanghai, comes as geopolitical tensions grow between Washington and Beijing, and as economic uncertainties linger in China's factors that are causing many U.S. businesses to be wary of making new investments into the country.
China is the second-largest market for Tesla after the U.S., accounting for nearly a quarter of its revenue in 2022.Its car plant in Shanghai, located on the outskirts of the city, accounts for roughly half of the company's global car deliveries.
Rivals Aim for Tesla's Crown in China
Last year, Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai factory on several occasions, early on during the pandemic lockdown of the city, and then in December as it faced a wave of Covid-19 infections among workers and suppliers.
In China, Tesla faces competition from homegrown players with similar and cheaper electric vehicles, such as Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. and U.S.-listed NIO Inc. and XPeng Inc.
Tesla cut prices in October for vehicles sold in China as material costs fell and offered various incentives to buyers. It slashed prices again in January, after deliveries of its Shanghai-made cars plunged in December.
Tesla's Megapack batteries can be used for utility-scale power storage, such as for saving wind and solar energy for later use. Energy generation and storage are a relatively small portion of Tesla's business, generating about 5% of the company's revenue in 2022.
Tesla already has a Megapack plant in Lathrop, Calif., and is in the process of increasing production there, according to a filing. Mr. Musk, in a tweet, said the planned Shanghai factory would supplement output of the Megapack plant in California.
U.S.-China tensions are on the rise. Last week, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, the highest-ranking U.S. official that a Taiwanese leader has met on American soil. In response, China sent an aircraft carrier toward Taiwan and launched live-fire exercises.
In February, a Chinese balloon scuttled a planned trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The balloon, which U.S. officials said was gathering intelligence over sensitive American national-security sites, was shot down eventually. China has said it was a civilian balloon designed primarily for meteorological study that had blown off course.