The world's richest man and chief executive of Tesla Elon Musk has said that the electric car maker is going to reduce its staff strength by 10% and also he had a super bad feeling about the world economy.

An internal email which was titled "pause all hiring worldwide," was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday. The copy of the email has been seen by news agency Reuters.

Musk earlier this week asked Tesla employees to return to the office or leave the company.

"Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in another email sent to employees on Tuesday night. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."