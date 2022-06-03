OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tesla to cut 10% staff, pauses all hiring, says Elon Musk
Listen to this article

The world's richest man and chief executive of Tesla Elon Musk has said that the electric car maker is going to reduce its staff strength by 10% and also he had a super bad feeling about the world economy.

An internal email which was titled "pause all hiring worldwide," was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday. The copy of the email has been seen by news agency Reuters.

Musk earlier this week asked Tesla employees to return to the office or leave the company.

MINT PREMIUM See All

"Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in another email sent to employees on Tuesday night. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout