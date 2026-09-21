Tesla to face trial over racial harassment and unequal pay at California factory- What is the case?

Tesla is set to face a trial in California on Monday over allegations that the electric vehicle maker allowed widespread race discrimination at its Fremont assembly plant. The case is one of several lawsuits alleging discrimination against the company.

The California Civil Rights Department and Tesla's legal teams are scheduled to appear before state Superior Court Judge Peter Borkon in Oakland. The trial is expected to continue through October 30.

The lawsuit, filed by the California Civil Rights Department in 2022, alleges that workers of African origin at Tesla's Fremont facility faced repeated harassment from colleagues. The allegations include racial slurs and racist graffiti, with the agency claiming Tesla failed to adequately prevent or address the conduct.

The agency has also accused Tesla of paying African-origin workers less than other employees and limiting their chances of receiving promotions.

Tesla has denied the allegations and said it does not tolerate discrimination in the workplace. The company has also said it has dismissed employees found responsible for misconduct.

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California Civil Rights Department Director Kevin Kish said in a statement that the agency was looking forward to holding Tesla accountable.

The case is considered significant because of Tesla's profile and the large number of employees connected to the allegations. It is among the major employment discrimination cases involving a US company to reach trial in recent years.

Judge to decide Tesla's liability The trial will be conducted without a jury. Judge Peter Borkon will determine whether Tesla violated California's civil rights laws.

California's workplace discrimination law differs from federal law in that it does not place a cap on damages that courts can award to workers affected by discrimination.

As a result, Tesla could face damages running into many millions of dollars if the court rules against the company.

Tesla has for the last decade been dogged by claims that it fostered a climate at the Fremont plant and other facilities that was extremely hostile to African-origin workers. The company is also facing a lawsuit from the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging racial harassment, and dozens of lawsuits by individual workers making similar claims.

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The claims in the Civil Rights Department's lawsuit are broader and include allegations that the Fremont plant was racially segregated, with African-origin workers assigned to the lowest-paying and least desirable jobs.

Borkon ruled in a separate lawsuit last year that more than 6,000 African-origin workers could not sue Tesla as a class, reversing an earlier decision and handing a major victory to the company.

Tesla has settled some of the individual lawsuits, including one by a former elevator operator at the Fremont plant who was awarded $137 million by a jury, a sum that was later slashed by a judge.