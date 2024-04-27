Tesla to lay off 693 employees in Nevada, government notice say

Tesla Layoff: Elon Musk's EV maker to lay off 693 employees in Nevada after cars price cuts
Tesla Layoff: Earlier in the week, the company filed the notice with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation in compliance with U.S. labour laws, requiring companies with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before major layoffs.
Tesla Layoff: Tesla, Inc. is preparing to lay off 693 workers at its Sparks, Nevada location, according to a government filing on April 27. The downsizing effort represents more than 10% of its total workforce around the world and comes in response to declining sales and increased competition within the electric vehicle market, as per Reuters.