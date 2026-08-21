Tesla to recall 2.98 million China-made, imported EVs, to fix software in China

Reuters
Updated21 Aug 2026, 05:09 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo (REUTERS)

Tesla will roll out software fixes for millions of vehicles in China, the country's market regulator said on Monday, marking the automaker's largest-ever recall in the market.

Effective September 25, Tesla will recall 2.98 million China-made and imported Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X vehicles because emergency door release handles may be difficult to identify, potentially hindering escape or rescue after a severe crash and electrical system failure.

The remedy includes warning labels and an over-the-air (OTA) update that lowers windows after a collision.

Separately, Tesla is immediately recalling 2.74 million China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for an OTA software update to enhance driver-attention monitoring while assisted steering and other driver-assistance functions are engaged, reducing the risk of collisions if drivers fail to respond promptly.

China
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