Tesla to recall several cars due to air bag deployment issues. Check models and other details
According to details, NHTSA issued the notice after citing the possibility of the driver's airbag deploying incorrectly, which increases the risk of an injury during a crash.
Elon Musk-led electric car maker Tesla will recall 159 Model S and Model X cars, citing the possibility of the driver airbag deploying incorrectly, reported Reuters quoting a notice by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on 9 November.
