 Livemint , Written By Saurav Mukherjee

According to details, NHTSA issued the notice after citing the possibility of the driver's airbag deploying incorrectly, which increases the risk of an injury during a crash.

Tesla logo is seen on the steering wheel of an electric vehicle at a dealership in Durango, northern Spain, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Vincent West (REUTERS)Premium
Elon Musk-led electric car maker Tesla will recall 159 Model S and Model X cars, citing the possibility of the driver airbag deploying incorrectly, reported Reuters quoting a notice by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on 9 November.

According to details, if the driver's airbag is deployed incorrectly, it increases the risk of an injury during a crash.

In another update, Tesla said starting 9 November it had raised prices on its refreshed Model 3 and Model Y long-range vehicles in China.

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal to meet Elon Musk amid Tesla's Indian market entry talks: Sources

Its website and official Weibo account reported the electric vehicle maker will increase the price of its Model 3 version in China by 1,500 yuan ($206).

About potential price increases of the Model Y, Tesla sales representatives in China have been posting on social media in the past week, requesting consumers to place orders ahead of the increases, reported Reuters on Thursday.

Indian Market:

Meanwhile, reports arrived on 8 November that Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will meet Tesla chief Elon Musk in the United States next week to discuss the advancement of U.S. carmaker's plan to enter the South Asian market.

This is seen as a high profile meeting considering the Tesla boss met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June and later said he was keen to make significant investments in the country.

Discussions between the Musk and Goyal in the US will centre around Tesla's plans to setup an Indian factory, manufacturing a $24,000 car in India.

Earlier in 2021, Tesla first tried to enter India, and pushed officials to lower the 100% import tax for EVs, but in 2022 the talks collapsed when officials conveyed the company would have to first commit to local manufacturing.

With agency inputs. 

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 03:28 PM IST
