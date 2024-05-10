Tesla to spend over $500 million on charger network this year
Tesla plans to spend more than $500 million to expand its electric-vehicle charging network this year, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, days after the carmaker laid off much of the team responsible for creating the largest such network in the U.S.