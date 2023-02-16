Tesla to universalise US charging stations as part of $7.5 bn federal program
Tesla will open its vast network of EV charging stations to all the electric vehicles in the USA as part of Biden government's $7.5 billion federal program
As a part of the universalisation of EV charging in the USA, the Biden administration collaborated with Tesla to open part of its US charging network to all Electric Vehicles. Tesla EV charging stations will be open to all under the $7.5 billion federal program for the expansion of EVs and cut carbon emissions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×