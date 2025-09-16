Tesla under scrutiny: US auto safety agency investigates Elon Musk-owned company; here’s why

Tesla Inc., an automotive company owned by Billionaire Elon Musk, is being probed by the US auto safety regulators over issues with the door handles on certain Model Y cars that could trap the occupants inside the vehicle in case of emergencies.

The move comes days after a dedicated Bloomberg investigation revealed a series of incidents leading to injuries and fatalities among passengers of Tesla. The report stated that people either got injured or died after being unable to open doors when the power was lost, particularly after fatal crashes.

Probe in Model Y vehicles The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday that it is opening a ‘preliminary’ evaluation on the issue in which the electronic handles of certain vehicles can lose power and become inoperative. The probe will cover certain Model Y vehicles from the 2021 model year.

“NHTSA’s investigation is focused on the operability of the electronic door locks from outside of the vehicle as that circumstance is the only one in which there is no manual way to open the door. The agency will continue to monitor any reports of entrapment involving opening doors from inside of the vehicle, and ODI will take further action as needed,” the administration said.

What did Bloomberg find? According to an earlier news report by Bloomberg, Tesla's electronic door handles have repeatedly led to severe injuries sustained by individuals who were involved in vehicle crashes.

This includes one incident where the passenger of a Tesla Model Y got trapped inside the vehicle after the car's door handles, which instantly became inoperable after the car's power was automatically cut following the impact.

The report also showed that more than 140 defect complaints regarding door handles were found in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) database since 2018, and one complaint even stated an example of young children being trapped in a vehicle who were later evacuated.

