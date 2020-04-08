Tesla will cut employees’ salary upto 30% to curb costs

Tesla Inc. will reduce employees’ salaries as much as 30% starting this Monday to cut costs as it shuts down some operations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the U.S., the salary cut is 30% for vice presidents and above, 20% for directors and above, and 10% for others, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. Workers outside the U.S. will see similar reductions. Employees who haven’t been assigned to critical tasks and who can’t work from home will be furloughed without pay, though they will keep health-care benefits.

Tesla agreed to idle U.S. production last month amid authorities’ orders, choking off the supply of cars to customers. The electric-vehicle maker expects to resume normal production at its U.S. facilities on May 4, according to the memo.

“This is a shared sacrifice across the company that will allow us to progress during these challenging times," the company said in the memo.

Tesla representatives weren’t immediately available to comment.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

