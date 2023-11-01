Tesla wipes $145 billion in valuation amid EV market concerns, dismal demand

Tesla Inc. shares have seen a significant decline, losing nearly one-fifth of their value or $145 billion, in less than two weeks, Bloomberg reported. This drop is due to increasing worries about a weakening demand for electric vehicles (EVs), it added.

While the whole EV industry has seen pain, Tesla's decline has been particularly pronounced, with shares plunging over 17 percent since the October 18 report. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index dropped by 2.8 percent, and the Nasdaq 100 fell by 3.4 percent. As a result, Tesla's stock price decrease has wiped out around $130 billion from the company's market capitalization.

EV Industry Concerns

The downward trend began earlier this month when Tesla revised down its growth expectations in its third-quarter earnings call. This move was followed by pessimistic comments from various global automakers and Wall Street analysts.

Recently, battery-maker Panasonic Holdings Corp. and chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp. also expressed concerns about the EV industry.

These warnings have affected stocks in the US' automotive sector, which is already grappling with labor union negotiations on wage issues.

High Stakes for Tesla

As a pure-play EV manufacturer with a substantial valuation, Tesla faces high stakes. Its share price, though expensive, partly hinges on its ability to maintain its dominant position in the EV market and its profit margins.

However, as EV demand levels off and Tesla's aggressive price cuts appear to lose their effectiveness in driving demand, investors are becoming increasingly concerned, leading to the sharp decline in the share price.

Despite the challenges, Tesla experienced a notable rebound during midday in New York. This resurgence followed the company's successful defense against claims that its Autopilot technology caused a fatal accident four years ago. As a result, Tesla's shares closed up 1.8 percent at $200.84 on Tuesday, October 31.

Challenges Abound

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas pointed out a key issue: a capital-intensive sector investing in unproven EV strategies amid rising costs, lower prices, increasing interest rates, and slowing demand. Investors are beginning to question whether the billions invested in EVs may not add value but, instead, become detrimental.

The overall outlook for the auto industry has darkened due to high interest rates, which have raised the cost of car ownership. Coupled with rising inflation, consumers are finding it harder to afford major purchases, hitting EVs first because of their underdeveloped charging infrastructure.

