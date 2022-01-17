Tesla wooed by Indian states after Elon Musk flags challenges

India, the world’s fourth-largest automobile market and home to more than 1.3 billion people, is an attractive proposition for EV makers, but its roads are still dominated by cheap petrol and diesel cars made by the local units of Suzuki Motor Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co. The country has vowed to turn net carbon zero by 2070, but electric vehicles still remain out of reach for most buyers in the nation, where people on average earn less than $2,000 a year.