Tesla's annual shareholders meet in May: 5 proposals that will be put to vote2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 03:14 AM IST
- The proposals include-- Tesla co-founder JB Straubel’s nomination to the board and a compensation plan for its four executives-- Elon Musk, Tom Zhu, Andrew Baglino and Zachary Kirkhorn--on an advisory basis
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. will hold its annual shareholders meeting on 16 May, where it will put up five proposals for vote.
