U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating Tesla Inc.’s advanced driver-assistance system known as Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a document made public Monday that it had identified 11 crashes since early 2018 in which a Tesla vehicle using the company’s driver-assistance system struck one or more vehicles involved in an emergency-response situation.

NHTSA has been looking more closely at advanced driver-assistance systems such as Autopilot as they have become more ubiquitous and safety concerns have grown. The agency recently began requiring companies to regularly report crashes involving advanced driver-assistance or automated driving systems to the agency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

