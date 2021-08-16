Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tesla’s Autopilot system to be probed by US auto safety regulator

Tesla’s Autopilot system to be probed by US auto safety regulator

Premium
Bloomberg
1 min read . 06:21 PM IST REBECCA ELLIOTT, The Wall Street Journal

  • National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will examine circumstances behind certain crashes where Autopilot was active

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating Tesla Inc.’s advanced driver-assistance system known as Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles.

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating Tesla Inc.’s advanced driver-assistance system known as Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a document made public Monday that it had identified 11 crashes since early 2018 in which a Tesla vehicle using the company’s driver-assistance system struck one or more vehicles involved in an emergency-response situation.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a document made public Monday that it had identified 11 crashes since early 2018 in which a Tesla vehicle using the company’s driver-assistance system struck one or more vehicles involved in an emergency-response situation.

NHTSA has been looking more closely at advanced driver-assistance systems such as Autopilot as they have become more ubiquitous and safety concerns have grown. The agency recently began requiring companies to regularly report crashes involving advanced driver-assistance or automated driving systems to the agency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

BJP support base largely intact despite second wave shock

Premium

Pidilite's bond with investors fraying despite signs of recovery

Premium

Price hikes lift Tata Steel but Europe needs a fix

Premium

The reason why arbitrage funds are going up and up

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!