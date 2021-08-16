Tesla’s Autopilot system to be probed by US auto safety regulator
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will examine circumstances behind certain crashes where Autopilot was active
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating Tesla Inc.’s advanced driver-assistance system known as Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles.
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating Tesla Inc.’s advanced driver-assistance system known as Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a document made public Monday that it had identified 11 crashes since early 2018 in which a Tesla vehicle using the company’s driver-assistance system struck one or more vehicles involved in an emergency-response situation.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a document made public Monday that it had identified 11 crashes since early 2018 in which a Tesla vehicle using the company’s driver-assistance system struck one or more vehicles involved in an emergency-response situation.
NHTSA has been looking more closely at advanced driver-assistance systems such as Autopilot as they have become more ubiquitous and safety concerns have grown. The agency recently began requiring companies to regularly report crashes involving advanced driver-assistance or automated driving systems to the agency.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!