Tesla’s bumpy quarter might be about more than lockdowns in China

So it was an ugly quarter all round operationally, but does that matter? Tesla said June was its best month for vehicle production to date, implying that it is accelerating hard out of the problems in April and May. The production ramp-up process in its new plants was always going to be expensive. Analysts have been cutting their forecasts for 2022 deliveries, but the consensus of almost 1.39 million vehicles would still amount to an increase of almost 50% over last year’s number.

