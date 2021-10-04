Tesla’s China plant keeps coming through as Elon Musk hurdles crises

Tesla opened the China factory just before the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan touched off the worst pandemic in more than a century. While this looked like inopportune timing at first, government authorities helped the Model 3 maker get back on its feet faster than other foreign carmakers. The facility was instrumental in sustaining the company while Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk waged a pitched battle with California officials over the suspension of its only other auto assembly plant.

