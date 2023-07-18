Tesla's directors will pay $735 million to settle a lawsuit filed by shareholders. Details here2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Tesla directors, led by Elon Musk, will return $735 million worth of stock options and forgo compensation for three years to settle a shareholder lawsuit.
Elon Musk led Tesla's directors will return $735 million, the equivalent value of 3.1 million Tesla stock options to the company in order to settle a lawsuit filed by the shareholders. Tesla directors have also agreed to not receive any compensation for 2021, 2022 and 2023 while the board will also change the way compensation is determined.
