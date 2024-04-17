Tesla's Elon Musk likely to unveil ₹3 billion India investment during visit
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is likely to announce a $2-3 billion investment in India for a new plant during his visit to India next week
Tech mogul Elon Musk is anticipated to make a significant investment announcement during his upcoming visit to India. Scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi next week, Musk is poised to disclose plans for injecting nearly ₹3 billion into the Indian market, primarily earmarked for the establishment of a new manufacturing facility.