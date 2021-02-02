Tesla’s Elon Musk speaks with Robinhood boss about GameStop stock trading

Tesla’s Elon Musk speaks with Robinhood boss about GameStop stock trading3 min read . 11:19 AM IST
- CEO Vlad Tenev explained in an interview alongside Tesla boss Elon Musk why the brokerage blocked users from trading
Robinhood Markets Inc. blocked trading of volatile stocks such as GameStop last week after a clearinghouse asked for $3 billion to back up the trades, the trading app’s chief executive said in an interview posted online.
Robinhood and other brokers experienced a deluge of demand from users to invest in a handful of popular stocks and options contracts. Wild moves in the value of those stocks and options prompted clearinghouses that process and settle trades to demand increased cash collateral to insulate themselves from possible losses.
