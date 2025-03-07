Tesla’s fortunes fall as Musk rises in Trump world
Becky Peterson , Sean McLain , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 07 Mar 2025, 12:37 PM IST
SummaryThe CEO’s politics have eroded the brand’s appeal among some buyers of electric vehicles, surveys indicate. “I used to idolize the guy,” said one Tesla driver who wants to get out of his lease.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Few brands have their image as closely tied to their CEO as Tesla. For most of the electric-car maker’s history, that was good for business.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less