Tesla’s full self-driving rivals are in China

Tech company Baidu, often called China’s Google because of its search engine, has a driverless-taxi project similar to Waymo and it isn’t the only one. Meanwhile, the driver-assistance systems of Chinese EV makers, including U.S.-listed XPeng, Li Auto and NIO, are evolving rapidly. This month XPeng, a pioneer of the technology in China, is pushing out an over-the-air upgrade that will make its flagship self-driving package available on all public roads in China. Sanctioned technology giant Huawei, which integrates its system into vehicles manufactured by other brands, is considered another market leader.