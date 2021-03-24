Tesla's in-car cameras raise privacy concerns: Reports

Automakers such as Ford Motor and General Motors, whose monitoring systems do not record or transmit data or video, use infrared technology to identify drivers' eye movements or head position to warn them if they are exhibiting signs of impairment or distraction

Tesla Inc's use of in-car cameras to record and transmit video footage of passengers to develop self-driving technology raises privacy concerns, influential US magazine Consumer Reports said on Tuesday.

"If Tesla has the ability to determine if the driver isn't paying attention, it needs to warn the driver in the moment, like other automakers already do," said Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports' auto test center.

Automakers such as Ford Motor and General Motors, whose monitoring systems do not record or transmit data or video, use infrared technology to identify drivers' eye movements or head position to warn them if they are exhibiting signs of impairment or distraction, the magazine said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Palo Alto, California-based carmaker's internal cameras are also a point of contention in China, where the military banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns.

