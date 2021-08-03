Tesla’s India plans dealt blow as Minister rules out tax cut

The reply to lawmakers may be perceived as part of the tug-of-war between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which wants to boost local manufacturing, and Tesla, which is urging India to allow it to import cars more cheaply before it commits to setting up a factory in the country. Tesla last month wrote to the transport and industry ministries requesting them to cut import duty on electric cars to 40% from the current range of 60%-100%, Bloomberg News had reported.