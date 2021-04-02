Tesla's new factory in Austin will need 10,000 hires through 2022, double the previous pronouncement, Musk said on Twitter.

Sharing a Tweet by @AustinTeslaClub, Elon Musk wrote,"Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022!- 5 mins from airport-15 mins from downtown - Right on Colorado river."

Elon Musk also listed down the benefits of joining the new Gigafactory in Austin as the factory is situated five minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from downtown.

However, the biggest talking point is that even high school grads who are not having a college degree can apply to work in Tesla after just finishing high school.

One of the company's recruiting managers Chris Reilly has explained in detail how Tesla plans to recruit at it new Austin plant.

The Company has established relationships with Austin Community College, Houston-Tilloston University, the University of Texas and the Del Valle Independent Schoo District, Reilly said. The car manufacturer is well known for not requiring college degrees for some of its jobs, but Reilly said part of the work they are doing with the local colleges is" thinking about recruiting students who can graduate high school and start a career at Tesla while continuing their education."

"Getting to build programs with these educational institutions, with the Texas Workforce Commission, has just beenso exciting. It's really been part of the thread of this work from siteselection," he said." We have oppottunities for entry-level roles, for individuals that are coming from outside manufacturing...that have that passion, have that drive and want to come make a difference."

The Tesla's Austin plant will produce the forthcoming electric Cybertruck and Model Y crossovers . Texas is the third most popular state for Tesla vehicles, after California and Florida.

Drone footage of the Austin plant shows that construction is moving quickly. The challenge for Tesla in 2021 is one of global expansion amid increased competition as legacy automakers play catch-up with regard to electric vehicles.

With inputs from agencies

