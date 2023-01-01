Tesla's New Year offers for car buyers in China. Details here1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Tesla is offering Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle buyers as much as 10,000 yuan if they take delivery by February 28.
On the occasion of New Year 2023, Tesla Inc has come up with exclusive incentive offers for its vehicle buyers. These offers are aimed at popping up sales in China, according to Bloomberg news.