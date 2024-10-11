Tesla’s robotaxi event disappoints investors

Following a strategic pivot toward robotics and autonomy this year, Musk had billed the event as Tesla’s most significant since the launch of its benchmark-setting Model 3 in 2017. For investors, a move into robotaxis offers one way to justify Tesla’s $763 billion market value. After a rally in the stock in anticipation of the event, Musk’s company is worth almost three times as much as Toyota, the world’s best-selling car maker.