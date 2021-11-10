Tesla’s selloff jeopardizes its $1 trillion-club status

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sparked this week’s rout after asking his Twitter followers over the weekend if he should sell 10% of his stake in the firm. That was followed by news of his brother Kimbal selling some shares just before the poll. There was also a Business Insider report on Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short" movie, saying Musk may want to sell stocks to cover his personal debts.

