Tesla’s total headcount will rise despite cuts: Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s recent demand that all Tesla Inc. employees get back to their desks or find work elsewhere has made him the latest figurehead of the return-to-office movement and his salvo against remote work could embolden others to act. Half of business owners expect to be operating in-person all the time a year from now, according to a new survey from insurer Nationwide. The developments highlight debates raging in boardrooms around the globe about how this new era of hybrid work will play out, and raise concerns that some firms might use the economic jitters as an excuse to jettison those workers who refuse to trudge back to the office.